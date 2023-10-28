NEXT Weather: High temp above 80 in city, high 70s in suburbs; showers Sunday

NEXT Weather: Sunny and warm before showers and a big cooldown

NEXT Weather: Sunny and warm before showers and a big cooldown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clouds are rolling in on Sunday, so enjoy every moment of this beautiful sunny Saturday. The high temperature will be a summery 82 in Philadelphia and mid-to-high 70s outside the city.

We won't reach a temperature record Saturday, but we're not far off. Saturday's record is 85 degrees set way back in 1919.

We broke a temperature record Thursday when the mercury climbed to 80 degrees, breaking the record of 78 degrees reached in 1920.

In the city, we'll reach the 70s before 11 a.m., great weather for a morning stroll.

Late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, clouds roll in. Those clouds will act like a blanket and keep some of the warmth in overnight, keeping Sunday's low at 59 degrees.

The high temperature is 64 degrees for Sunday, decent for outdoor viewing at your favorite neighborhood joint as the Eagles take on the Commanders in Washington. We may see a few stray showers, and steadier rain in our northern points - like Scranton, Allentown, Mount Pocono.

More showers to come on Monday and then a much cooler Halloween. Unless they've already got a warm costume, you may want to layer up the kiddos before sending them out trick-or-treating.

Wednesday gets even more chilly, with a high of 48 degrees in the city.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and summery. High 82

Sunday: Partly sunny for Eagles. High 64, Low 59

Monday: Showers likely. High 67, Low 57

Tuesday: Chilly for Halloween. High 52, Low 45

Wednesday: Chance of AM rain. High 48, Low 40

Thursday: Not as cold. High 53, Low 34

Friday: Sun returns. High 59, Low 35

