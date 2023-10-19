NEXT Weather: Excellent fall weather before rainy weekend

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant, but wet weekend ahead

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant, but wet weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday is the pick of the week as we warm up to near 70 degrees in the region ahead of another round of showers Friday into Saturday.

It'll be sunny all over with some clouds in the north and west portions of the region.

We are tracking two rounds of showers, the first arriving Friday morning with showers on and off and occasional thunderstorms possible.

The second wave will result from a cold front sweeping through the region Saturday. Rain chances should end around late afternoon or evening on Saturday as cooler air filters in.

This weekend will be the seventh in a row with precipitation in the area.

We crunched the numbers, and there has been precipitation on 73% of all weekends so far this year. There have only been 11 with no rain.

Fall foliage tracker



The Poconos have reached their peak for autumnal change. The Lehigh Valley is fast approaching, they're near the peak. Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware are still in their infancy stages with leaves just beginning to change.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Pick of the week. High 70, Low 47

Friday: Showers and stray T-storms. High 69, Low 55

Saturday: You guessed it. High 63, Low 55

Sunday: Sun returns, chilly. High 58, Low 50

Monday: Brisk and cold. High: 56, Low 41

Tuesday: Sunny. High 60, Low 39

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 66, Low 47

