NEXT Weather: Cloudy but wonderful fall day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures get out of the 40s after 8 a.m. and we warm to the 60s by this afternoon. There will be some clouds but we expect a mostly sunny, perfect fall day Wednesday.

The high temperature will be 65 in the city and about 63 outside the city.

Thursday is the pick of the week as we warm back into the low 70s ahead of another round of showers Friday into Saturday.

If we get rain this weekend, it will be the seventh weekend in a row with precipitation in the area.

We crunched the numbers, and there has been precipitation on 73% of all weekends so far this year. There have only been 11 with no rain.

Fall foliage tracker



The Poconos have reached their peak for autumnal change. The Lehigh Valley is fast approaching, they're near the peak. Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware are still in their infancy stages with leaves just beginning to change.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 65

Thursday: Pick of the week. High 70, Low 47

Friday: Clouds roll in. High 67, Low 55

Saturday: You guessed it. High 62, Low 54

Sunday: Sun returns, chilly. High 57, Low 49

Monday: Brisk and cold. High: 54, Low 41

Tuesday: Sunny. High 58, Low 39

