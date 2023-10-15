NEXT Weather: Here comes the sun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Now that you got to hang out Saturday afternoon, cuddled up, reading a good book and likely jamming out to "Monster Mash," Sunday is your chance to get back outside and take in the fall foliage. Today will be your classic fall day with a mix of sun and clouds featuring a chilly breeze with temperatures in the low 60s across our region.

Monday will be chilly and mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun. A few spotty showers are likely toward the evening. A few more scattered sprinkles could come through our region on Tuesday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return later next week. Long-range models hint at rain again next weekend. If we get rain next weekend, it will be the seventh weekend in a row with precipitation in the area!

Fall foliage tracker

The Poconos have reached their peak for autumnal change. The Lehigh Valley is fast approaching, they're near the peak. Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware are still in their infancy stages with leaves just beginning to change.

Eagles vs. Jets

The Birds have flown to Metlife Stadium for their game against the New York Jets today. Game time conditions will be partly sunny with a chilly breeze. At kickoff, it will be 59 degrees up in East Rutherford.

Phillies Phorecast

Monday: Phillies Game 1 of NLCS: 8:07 p.m. – Mostly cloudy skies, chilly. First pitch: 55 degrees.

Tuesday: Phillies Game 2 of NLCS: 8:07 p.m. - Mostly cloudy with spotty showers early then cloudy. First pitch: 56 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sun returns, chilly. High 61, Low 49

Monday: Some sun, sprinkle. High: 62, Low 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 63, Low 49

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 66, Low 45

Thursday: Pick of the week. High 70, Low 47

Friday: Clouds roll in. High 67, Low 54

Saturday: You guessed it. High 60, Low 52

