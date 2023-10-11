NEXT Weather: Great for Phillies playoff baseball, wet weekend ahead

NEXT Weather: Pleasant and clear for Phillies, wet weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The morning starts off in the 40s but we'll warm to a comfortable and sunny 70 degrees in the city by midafternoon - and the weather should stay perfect into the evening for Phillies playoff baseball.

We'll be at 63 degrees by first pitch at 8:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park, as the Phillies look to finish up the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Temperatures will be down to 57 by around 11 p.m. There will be a light breeze as well.

While skies should be clear, Thursday is the last clear day of the week. Clouds roll in Friday before a wet weekend.

We're expecting more rain on Saturday, while showers should taper off Sunday.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Great for Phillies Game 4. High 73

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66 Low 53

Saturday: Rain arrives. High 59, Low 52

Sunday: AM showers. High 59, Low 51

Monday: Cloudy. High: 60, Low 49

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High 59, Low 49

Wednesday: Some sun. High 62, Low 47

