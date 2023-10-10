NEXT Weather: More seasonable Tuesday, with stray sprinkle and temps in 60s

NEXT Weather: A little warmth moves in

NEXT Weather: A little warmth moves in

NEXT Weather: A little warmth moves in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday will be slightly milder and more seasonable, with temperatures reaching 67 degrees.

We're in and out of the clouds today and may even see a stray sprinkle.

Temperatures will get out of the 40s by around 8 a.m. before we warm up to that high of 67.

Tuesday night will be chilly, getting down to the high 40s with a stray shower. There could be a stray shower early, but any that pop up will be few and far between.

A spinning mass of cooler air that's been bringing us these clouds is finally going to move out by Wednesday, making for a sunnier and clearer day.

Wednesday looks beautiful for Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Phillies and Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week at 73 with a few more clouds.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67

Wednesday: Nice for NLDS Game 3. High 70, Low 46

Thursday: Warming a bit. High 72, Low 49

Friday: Clouds invade. High 69, Low 54

Saturday: Rain likely. High 65, Low 54

Sunday: Cool, shower chance. High 57, Low 53

Monday: Cloudy. High: 59, Low 49

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.