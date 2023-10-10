NEXT Weather: More seasonable Tuesday, with stray sprinkle and temps in 60s
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday will be slightly milder and more seasonable, with temperatures reaching 67 degrees.
We're in and out of the clouds today and may even see a stray sprinkle.
Temperatures will get out of the 40s by around 8 a.m. before we warm up to that high of 67.
Tuesday night will be chilly, getting down to the high 40s with a stray shower. There could be a stray shower early, but any that pop up will be few and far between.
A spinning mass of cooler air that's been bringing us these clouds is finally going to move out by Wednesday, making for a sunnier and clearer day.
Wednesday looks beautiful for Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Phillies and Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week at 73 with a few more clouds.
It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67
Wednesday: Nice for NLDS Game 3. High 70, Low 46
Thursday: Warming a bit. High 72, Low 49
Friday: Clouds invade. High 69, Low 54
Saturday: Rain likely. High 65, Low 54
Sunday: Cool, shower chance. High 57, Low 53
Monday: Cloudy. High: 59, Low 49
Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.
for more features.