NEXT Weather: More seasonable Tuesday, with stray sprinkle and temps in 60s

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday will be slightly milder and more seasonable, with temperatures reaching 67 degrees.

We're in and out of the clouds today and may even see a stray sprinkle.

Temperatures will get out of the 40s by around 8 a.m. before we warm up to that high of 67. 

Tuesday night will be chilly, getting down to the high 40s with a stray shower. There could be a stray shower early, but any that pop up will be few and far between.

A spinning mass of cooler air that's been bringing us these clouds is finally going to move out by Wednesday, making for a sunnier and clearer day.

Wednesday looks beautiful for Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Phillies and Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week at 73 with a few more clouds.

It will be the sixth straight weekend with rain forecasted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67

Wednesday: Nice for NLDS Game 3. High 70, Low 46

Thursday: Warming a bit. High 72, Low 49

Friday: Clouds invade. High 69, Low 54  

Saturday: Rain likely. High 65, Low 54

Sunday: Cool, shower chance. High 57, Low 53

Monday: Cloudy. High: 59, Low 49

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

