NEXT Weather: Dress for warmth - temps stay in the 30s through the morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday morning, you and the kids in your life need to dress for warmth. Temperatures dropped below freezing across much of the region overnight, with lows in the 20s in South Jersey and Delaware.

In Philadelphia temperatures will stay in the 30s past 8 a.m. - we don't reach our high temperature of 50 until 5 p.m.

Our meteorologists say Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for this bitter cold. A freeze warning is set to expire at 10 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: What you need to do during a freeze warning

CBS News Philadelphia

This is the day to dress for warmth, not for fashion - but if you have a way to do both, slay.

The good news is that there is a rebound this weekend with forecasted highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

It should be in the 60s by kickoff time when the Eagles host the Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Early sunsets coming soon

That dreaded time of the year is almost here - Daylight Saving Time. Clocks will roll back early Sunday, and we'll have a few months of very early sunsets.

RELATED: When does the time change for daylight saving time 2023? What to know before clocks "fall back"

Here's a chart showing the difference:

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: First freeze. High 51

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 34

Saturday: Seasonable warmth. High 63, Low 40

Sunday: Turn clocks back. High 65, Low 43

Monday: Pleasant. High 66, Low 44

Tuesday: Shower chances. High 69, Low 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 55, Low 48

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.