NEXT Weather: Seasonably chilly Wednesday with increasing clouds

Philadelphia Weather: When 60s return and where's the rain?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's starting to feel a little bit more like the holiday season with colder temperatures in the morning, but we're going to see some spring-like weather over the next couple of days.

Wednesday will start bright but chilly with temperatures in the mid-50s. It will start to cloud over, getting a little gray by 4 p.m., and stay that way into the evening.

Thursday looks like a full day of sunshine and should be the nicest day of the week with nothing but sunshine.

It's not until Friday into Saturday that our next two systems take aim at the region -- it's a cold front and a coastal low.

The coastal component could start bringing some clouds and showers by late Friday afternoon, especially to the Jersey Shore points and Delaware suburbs.

By the time we get into Saturday night, the front will begin to lose some of its moisture, but there could be some lingering showers in the morning.

For your weekend plans, it will be 56 on Saturday with morning showers and then it will be colder and windy on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 56

Thursday: Mild and sunny. High 64, Low 38

Friday: Warm, clouding up. High 68, Low 43

Saturday: Morning showers. High 56, Low 54

Sunday: Colder, blustery. High 52, Low 34

Monday: Cold day: 48, Low 31

Tuesday: Clouds, shower late?. High 53, Low 37

