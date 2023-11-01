NEXT Weather: Coldest day of fall ahead, freeze warning overnight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday marks the chilly arrival of the month of November.

It will be the coldest day so far with a high of 50 degrees in Philadelphia, which is more typical of early December. Temperatures in the city will be in the 40s through the morning.

The first freeze is likely for much of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 20s and mid-30s.

A freeze warning is in effect for most of our region beginning at midnight and ending at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Northernmost areas like Mount Pocono are not included in the warning as they have already seen the first freeze of the season.

Our meteorologists have issued a NEXT Weather Alert for this bitter cold.

The good news is that there is a rebound this weekend with forecasted highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: A.M. showers. High 50

Thursday: First freeze possible. High 52, Low 32

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 35

Saturday: Seasonable warmth. High 60, Low 35

Sunday: Turn clocks back. High 63, Low 41

Monday: Pleasant. High 65, Low 42

Tuesday: Cold trick or treat. High 61, Low 54

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

