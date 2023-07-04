NEXT Weather: Isolated storm chances for July 4 holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday's weather is a lot less active than other days on this holiday weekend, but we could still see some storms.

The day starts off in the 70s and very humid with winds out of the southwest. The temperature will climb to 88 in the city, though the humidity will make it feel like the 90s.

The skies should stay clear through lunchtime on this soupy summer day.

In the mid-afternoon we start to see scattered popup thunderstorms and showers.

It looks like the storms will happen quickly and fizzle out. The best chances of these are in the northern parts of our region and the storms could feature heavy rain and some lightning.

Stay tuned to the forecast if you have any outdoor events planned.

Still, this is a far cry from the severe weather we've seen earlier this week, which included tornado warnings in multiple counties in our region. Tuesday, parts of our area are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, or 1 on a 5-point scale.

A tornado reportedly touched down in New London Township in Chester County at around 7:45 p.m. There have been multiple funnel clouds reported from this storm. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the tornado.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 72

Wednesday: Feeling the heat. High: 90, Low: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71

Friday: PM Thunderstorms. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday: Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 69

