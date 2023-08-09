NEXT Weather: Sunny to start with scattered PM showers

NEXT Weather: Sunny to start with scattered PM sprinkles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No severe storms to tell you about! Wednesday should be comfortable with high temperatures in the mid-80s across the region.

There's a nice breeze too, which should make for a great day. It's another great night to get out to the Phillies game against the Nationals, with temperatures around 83 degrees around the first pitch and down at 77 degrees by the 9th inning.

Clouds will increase through the afternoon along with humidity. We will see some sprinkles in the afternoon and evening.

We will see more rain storms Thursday, with the first band of rain arriving in the western parts of our region around 12 p.m. or 1 p.m.

There could be some scattered booms of thunder and heavier rain in spots, but this is not looking severe.

Between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday we could see another round of gusty showers as the front moves out.

We could also see the chance of a shower Saturday night, but the weekend isn't looking bad so far.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 87, Low 66

Thursday: Rain and Thunder: High 82, Low 68

Friday: Mostly Sunny: High 85, Low 65

Saturday: Sunny with PM showers: High 88, Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 89, Low 73

Monday: Chance of T-storms. High 87, Low 69

Tuesday: Clearing out. High 84, Low 69

