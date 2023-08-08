NEXT Weather: Breezy and mostly clear as parts of region wake up without power

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The system that brought severe storms with damaging winds, downpours and Tornado Warnings and Watches has moved out to sea. Still, thousands of people are without power across the Philadelphia region. PECO says over 35,000 customers are without power, with many of them in Chester County.

And in New Castle County, Delaware, over 6,000 customers are without power.

We may see some lingering showers early Tuesday morning, but nothing compared to what we saw Monday. The day looks mostly clear with a steady breeze blowing east.

We'll see a drop in humidity throughout the day before increasing slowly through the week.

We could see more cloud cover and some sprinkles around 12 p.m.

By this afternoon, we'll see sustained winds from 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Sun should be back for the Phillies' doubleheader against the Nationals Tuesday night after Monday's game was rescheduled due to the severe weather.

As for the next seven days, Wednesday is the pick of the week followed by some more storms Thursday, though those are not looking severe.

We could also see the chance of a shower Saturday night, but the weekend isn't looking bad so far.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 81, Low 71

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 87, Low 66

Thursday: Rain and Thunder: High 83, Low 68

Friday: Mostly Sunny: High 84, Low 68

Saturday: Sunny with PM showers: High 88, Low 66

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 90, Low 72

Monday: Sunny with a stray storm. High 88, Low 71

