NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny skies Sunday in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weekend is looking dry, not too humid, with a nice mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler at the Jersey Shore but all temps look to be in the 80s, pushing 90 on Sunday.

Late Sunday evening we could see some showers and storms moving across the Delaware Valley, potentially impacting the morning commute on Monday morning.

These storms shouldn't be severe but could produce locally heavy rain, along with frequent lightning.

Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day, not so much for these morning storms, but for another round coming sometime in the evening.

SUNDAY AM PHOTO DUMP:



1) A dry, humid & warm day today- enjoy!

2) Slight risk of severe storms Monday

3) Heavy rain & damaging wind: main threats

4) Monday night storms

5) 7-day forecast: more unsettled weather this week! Wednesday is the best day by far



Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/4z3g7vyXGh — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) August 6, 2023

The greatest risk for storms is looking to be Monday evening, somewhere in the 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. timeframe. We'll continue to update as the storm moves closer and we get a better handle on the specific path. Right now, there looks to be potential for heavy rain and some gusty winds along the leading edge of the storm.

However, already, the National Weather Service has much of our region in a "slight" risk for severe weather, or level two on a five-point scale. That risk could increase to "enhanced" as the forecast develops.

Looking beyond into next week, lingering showers may be around on Tuesday with slightly cooler conditions, with another wave of showers possible on Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 87, Low 67

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 85, Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 83, Low 73

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 67

Thursday: Mostly Sunny: High 82, Low 67

Friday: Chance of showers: High 85, Low 68

Saturday: Scattered storms: High 88, Low 70

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast