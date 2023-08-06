NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny skies Sunday in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weekend is looking dry, not too humid, with a nice mix of sun and clouds. A bit cooler at the Jersey Shore but all temps look to be in the 80s, pushing 90 on Sunday.
Late Sunday evening we could see some showers and storms moving across the Delaware Valley, potentially impacting the morning commute on Monday morning.
These storms shouldn't be severe but could produce locally heavy rain, along with frequent lightning.
Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day, not so much for these morning storms, but for another round coming sometime in the evening.
The greatest risk for storms is looking to be Monday evening, somewhere in the 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. timeframe. We'll continue to update as the storm moves closer and we get a better handle on the specific path. Right now, there looks to be potential for heavy rain and some gusty winds along the leading edge of the storm.
However, already, the National Weather Service has much of our region in a "slight" risk for severe weather, or level two on a five-point scale. That risk could increase to "enhanced" as the forecast develops.
Looking beyond into next week, lingering showers may be around on Tuesday with slightly cooler conditions, with another wave of showers possible on Friday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 87, Low 67
Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 85, Low 72
Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 83, Low 73
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 86, Low 67
Thursday: Mostly Sunny: High 82, Low 67
Friday: Chance of showers: High 85, Low 68
Saturday: Scattered storms: High 88, Low 70
