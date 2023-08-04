NEXT Weather: Morning drizzle before PM severe storm chances

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday is starting off with a light drizzle, at times too faint to even be detected on radar, but enough to feel. We're caught in between two storm systems right now - one over upstate New York and New England, and another over Virginia and North Carolina.

Some rain from the southern storm is lifting north causing that light drizzle or "morning mist."

Then as we go into the afternoon, two systems bordering our region start to break away and we will see some breaks in the cloud cover and even some sunshine.

In the late afternoon and evening, a few gusty storms will start to develop in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos before sweeping across the region.

There is a level two or "slight" risk for severe weather in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley and a level one or "marginal" risk for severe weather in Pennsylvania and parts of North and Central new Jersey.

We're not forecasting this severe risk extending into Delaware or South Jersey right now.

Those storms will clear by late Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend continues to trend dry with another chance for rain on Monday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it seems we can expect partly cloudy skies and slightly higher humidity, with highs reaching the 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Scattered T-storms: High 79, Low 68

Saturday: AM showers: High 87, Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 89, Low 67

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 86, Low 69

Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 85, Low 71

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny: High 88, Low 68

Thursday: Mostly Sunny: High 88, Low 69

