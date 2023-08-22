NEXT Weather: Temperatures and humidity dropping

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cold front swept through overnight after a hazy and hot Monday, and we'll have temperatures about 10 degrees lower Tuesday.

The cold front moved through with very little fanfare and began to usher in cooler air throughout the day.

We have a lot of cool days to look ahead to. Plus, the dewpoints will be lower. Expect some great nights to walk in the park, toss the frisbee with the kids or not get too sweaty rushing around completing your back-to-school shopping.

The muggy meter stays in the "comfy" range through Thursday morning before spiking back up into Friday.

We are tracking chances of showers Thursday morning along with Friday and Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 81

Wednesday: Still quiet. High 83, Low 63

Thursday: Morning showers. High 80, Low 67

Friday: Showers likely. High 87 Low 68

Saturday: Chance storms. High 83, Low 71

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 77, Low 65

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 63

