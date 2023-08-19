NEXT Weather: Sunny and crisp Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's August, but it feels like fall on this crisp, sunny Saturday.
The humidity is low and you shouldn't get too sweaty if you're out riding your bike or running around.
Temperatures will increase Sunday and Monday, passing 90 degrees on Monday.
We're getting a breeze from the west and skies should be clear through Monday.
Then, a front comes through and will bring us back down into the 80s.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 61
Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 88, Low 62
Monday: Hot again. High 93, Low 70
Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High 85, Low 71
Wednesday: Still quiet. High 84, Low 65
Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 84, Low 66
Friday: Chance of T-storms. High 84, Low 70
