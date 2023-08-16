NEXT Weather: Still humid, temperatures in the 80s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Early morning showers and downpours are moving out and Wednesday will turn sunny, but it'll still be muggy.

This is a very seasonable mid-August day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Humidity is slightly lower Wednesday than yesterday but still high.

If the swampy air is not your thing - (maybe you're a glasses wearer or just aren't down for that Florida vibe) - you have a great weekend to look forward to.

A front to our northwest is moving across Thursday night into Friday. This will drop some rain on our area in the wee hours of Friday morning. But after that, winds will bring cool, dry air that actually takes the high temperatures below the seasonal average. Look how the muggy meter just plummets here!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 85, Low 68

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High 87, Low 69

Friday: Warm and pleasant. High 83, Low 73

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 63

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 88, Low 64

Monday: Hot again. High 91, Low 71

Tuesday: PM strong storms. High 86, Low 72

