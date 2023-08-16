Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Still humid, temperatures in the 80s

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Crisp weather ahead this week
NEXT Weather: Crisp weather ahead this week 03:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Early morning showers and downpours are moving out and Wednesday will turn sunny, but it'll still be muggy.

This is a very seasonable mid-August day with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Humidity is slightly lower Wednesday than yesterday but still high.

high-temperatures-philadelphia-jersey-shore-lehigh-valley-aug-16-2023.png
CBS News Philadelphia

If the swampy air is not your thing - (maybe you're a glasses wearer or just aren't down for that Florida vibe) - you have a great weekend to look forward to.

A front to our northwest is moving across Thursday night into Friday. This will drop some rain on our area in the wee hours of Friday morning. But after that, winds will bring cool, dry air that actually takes the high temperatures below the seasonal average. Look how the muggy meter just plummets here!

A chart showing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday Sunday Monday. The chart shows "muggy" for Wednesday and humid for Thursday, increasing back to muggy between thursday and friday. Then the chart drops very low down to "comfy" on Friday

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7day-forecast-aug-16-2023.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Clearing out. High 85, Low 68

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High 87, Low 69

Friday: Warm and pleasant. High 83, Low 73

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 63

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 88, Low 64

Monday: Hot again. High 91, Low 71

Tuesday: PM strong storms. High 86, Low 72

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.