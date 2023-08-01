NEXT Weather: August kicks off with autumn-like humidity across Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region is finally getting some relief from last week's heat. Tuesday, we'll again get to enjoy this comfortable, drier air, with temperatures topping out in the low 80s in the city and the high 70s outside it.

Skies will be clear and the sun will be shining.

While the muggy meter was practically off the charts last week, we're seeing fall-like humidity levels again Tuesday. This is a great day to take your pup out for a longer walk if they weren't super active during the heat wave.

And with those clear skies, conditions will be perfect if you want to view the supermoon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," over our area. By the way, at the end of the month, we'll have a rare blue moon as well.

This pleasant weather is set to continue through Wednesday, offering Philadelphians a nice stretch of enjoyable conditions.

On Thursday, however, expect increasing clouds and humidity as the day progresses. There's a slight chance of encountering a shower or rumble by Thursday evening.

As we approach the end of the workweek, Friday could potentially bring showers and storms to the area. So, be prepared for some wet weather.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it seems we can expect partly cloudy skies and slightly higher humidity, with highs reaching the 80s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Beautiful Aug. 1: High 82, Low 64

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful: High 82, Low 61

Thursday: A few showers: High 82, Low 63

Friday: A T-storm: High 80, Low 68

Saturday: AM showers: High 83, Low 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 84, Low 65

Monday: Showers and T-storms: High 86, Low 70

