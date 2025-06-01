Mostly sunny, pleasant Monday in Philadelphia region as warming trend begins. Here's the weather forecast.

High pressure sliding east will bring dry conditions overnight and through Monday in the Philadelphia region. Winds will be light overnight, becoming northwest at 5-10 mph Monday.

Lows Sunday night dipped into the 40s and 50s, with highs Monday in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A warming trend sets in early this week as an upper ridge builds along the East Coast. Highs will climb to near the low to mid 80s Tuesday and into the mid 80s to near 90 by Wednesday.

Overnight lows will gradually moderate, with 40s and 50s early in the week.

By late week, the ridge shifts east, and a more unsettled pattern develops as disturbances move through the region. Thursday looks to be the hottest and driest day, with highs approaching the low 90s.

Shower and storm chances increase Friday into the weekend, with partly cloudy and warm conditions returning by Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 53.

Tuesday: Sunny and very warm. High 84. Low 56.

Wednesday: Almost hot. High 89. Low 61.

Thursday: Now we're cooking. High 91. Low 66.

Friday: A rumble or two. High 88. Low 69.

Saturday: Chance for storms. High of 82, Low of 69.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 71, Low 64.

