Pleasant Monday in Philadelphia region, chance of showers later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday in the Philadelphia region will be a pleasant, crisp day with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s, though it will be cooler at the beaches and up in the Poconos.

That high sticks around through Tuesday, keeping us dry and seasonable. Expect another cool night Monday with 40s and low 50s across much of the region, then highs near the mid-70s again Tuesday.

Clouds will start to increase later in the day as a coastal system begins lifting north. A few showers may sneak into South Jersey and Delmarva Tuesday night, but rainfall should stay light. Going to put us at around a 20% chance. Most places will remain dry.

By Wednesday, that coastal low may spread some showers inland toward the I-95 corridor, though the steadiest rain looks to stay offshore. Skies stay cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Thursday brings a quick warmup — upper 70s to near 80 — before a dry cold front slides through at night. Behind it, we turn cooler again heading into Friday and the weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 55.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. High 77, Low 55.

Wednesday: Stray shower. High 74, Low 59.

Thursday: Turning warmer. High 82, Low 58.

Friday: Sunny and mild. High 80, Low 60.

Saturday: Gorgeous. High 79, Low 58.

Sunday: Gorgeous. High 82, Low 57.

