Mostly sunny Monday in Philadelphia region, tracking rain before Thanksgiving. Here's the weather forecast.

Clear skies and nearly calm winds will allow temperatures to drop well into the 30s overnight into Monday in the Philadelphia region. Expect plenty of sunshine, along with light winds to start the week, with highs approaching the middle 50s by Monday afternoon.

What's NEXT?

Monday will be another seasonable day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-50s.

Planning travel this week? THE NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM will be on the move and looks to bring rain back into the region Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, which could have impacts on holiday travel. Some on-and-off showers are in the forecast for Wednesday, but it will start to clear out at night.

Thanksgiving is trending windy and colder, with highs in the 40s. Friday looks to be even colder with gustier winds. The chillier weather will last into the final weekend of November!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 55, Low 36.

Tuesday: P.m. showers. High 56, Low 38.

Wednesday: Mild, showers. High 64, Low 53.

Thursday/Thanksgiving: Much colder. High 46, Low 38.

Friday/Black Friday: Sunny and cold. High 43, Low 32.

Saturday: Sunny and cold. High 43, Low 29.

Sunday: Few showers. High 51, Low 32.

