Patchy fog could develop overnight on Monday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

High pressure is keeping the weather quiet in the Philadelphia region into Tuesday. Expect fair skies overall, though some patchy fog may develop overnight into Monday in parts of New Jersey, the Lehigh Valley and Delmarva.

Temperatures dip into the mid-50s to mid-60s. Monday stays pleasant, with highs in the 70s and low 80s, a mix of sun and some high clouds drifting in from the south.

By Tuesday, both Humberto and Imelda will be passing well out to our southeast. The main impact here will just be some extra high clouds, while a strong cold front approaches from the northwest. That front moves through Tuesday night, bringing in a fresh north wind and knocking temperatures back.

One thing to note: rip currents and rough surf will be felt on and along all beaches and shore points. Boaters should proceed with caution and pay attention to any alerts that may be issued.

Wednesday feels like fall, with highs near 70 and a gusty breeze as Canadian high pressure builds in. That high will lock in cooler, dry weather through the end of the week. By the weekend, the air mass moderates and temperatures gradually climb back toward the mid and upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: More clouds. High 83, Low 65.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. High 81, Low 64.

Wednesday: Sunny and cooler. High 73, Low 58.

Thursday: Feelin' like Fall. High 71, Low 51.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 73, Low 50.

Saturday: Sunny. High 79, Low 50.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. High 80, Low 53.

