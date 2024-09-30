Mostly cloudy Monday in Philadelphia region with chance of showers

More clouds in Philadelphia Monday, when we'll see the sun return

More clouds in Philadelphia Monday, when we'll see the sun return

Another gray day across the Philadelphia area is in the books. Much like Saturday, Sunday was gloomy and foggy, with a few scattered showers in spots. We'll see some patchy fog toward the morning, so take it slow on Monday.

On Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy once again with some sun breaks later in the day. We can't rule out a shower or a few sprinkles in spots, but it won't be significant. Highs will range from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

CBS News Philadelphia

Gray skies and shower chances will persist through Tuesday courtesy of the remnants of what once was Hurricane Helene.

On Wednesday, a trough and cold front will push the remnants offshore and our skies will turn sunny by Thursday. The late part of the week will be gorgeous, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. One or two spots may even hit 80 degrees before the week is up.

Next weekend looks dry to start but there may be a shower or storm chance late Sunday.

Turning to the tropics, all eyes are on the development region over the Caribbean, Bay of Campeche and the southern Gulf of Mexico.

CBS News Philadelphia

Conditions are favorable for another tropical system to develop there later this week. This is the same region that Helene just emerged from. It is too early to say where a system would track, but the entire Gulf Coast will once again be on alert.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: A shower or two. High 71, Low 61.

Tuesday: Rain and a rumble? High 69, Low 61.

Wednesday: Some sun returns. High 73, Low 61.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 59.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 61.

Sunday: Sun and a few clouds. High 69 73, Low 54.

