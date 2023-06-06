NEXT Weather: Warm, dry Tuesday with fire, air warnings

NEXT Weather: Sunny and mild with scattered showers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before we get to the high temperatures and rain chances today, we have some weather warnings to tell you about.

First, we have a Red Flag Warning for fire danger in eastern Pennsylvania and all of New Jersey. After weeks without significant rainfall, the ground and plants are very dry and there is increased risk of wildfires.

These dry conditions combined with a breeze in the forecast presents a dangerous situation. Use caution with any open flames and be sure to obey any burn bans in place. There are burn bans in York County, Pennsylvania and a Stage 2 campfire restriction in New Jersey. There are more details on that restriction on the New Jersey Forest Fire Service website.

We also have air quality alerts for haze and smoke due to a wildfire up north in the Quebec province of Canada.

The smoke may drift down into the Philadelphia area Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures, rain chances for Tuesday, June 6

Tuesday has a high of 82 degrees in the city with hazy sunshine and a light breeze blowing west.

Tonight we could see scattered showers and thundershowers.

Wednesday we're looking at a high of 79 degrees.

After about 12 p.m. there are a few showers and thundershowers firing up.

We're not looking at widespread severe weather, but there could be some inconvenient weather and a chance of lightning.

Our next chance of significant rain could come next Monday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: A shower or thunderstorm. High: 82, Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 79, Low: 56

Thursday: Chance of showers. High: 78, Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 76, Low: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 82, Low: 55

Sunday: Warming up. High: 87, Low: 61

Monday: Finally some rain! High 77, Low 64

