NEXT Weather: Afternoon rain and storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's not the nicest, brightest Saturday out there today. We will have continued chances for showers and rumbles of thunder throughout the day and into the afternoon hours.

We have a high of 80 degrees in Philadelphia today.

There's no severe threat associated with this rain, it just might put a damper on your social life - maybe not the best day for ultimate frisbee.

Into the early evening, we'll still have a chance for some rain to come down.

After 10 p.m., the skies should slowly start to clear out.

Sunday, we could see some fog early in the morning, that will clear out and give way to more rain chances through the day.

We might see a peek of sunshine for a bit, but then it's back to showers and rumbles of thunder.

Sunday is pretty much the same as Saturday, just warmer.

Monday we have a chance at severe weather.

This is much-needed rain as the region has experienced weeks of abnormally dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

