NEXT Weather: Morning showers, P.M. thunderstorms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday we're seeing scattered showers and storms along with a lot more warmth and humidity.

The morning starts with scattered showers moving through. There are pockets of heavy rain through the day, especially west of I-95.

We are watching that heavy rain for potential flooding risks.

The past few days have had cooler temperatures, but warm air is coming. We're reaching a high of 81 degrees in Philadelphia today, while it stays cooler in the Lehigh Valley and down at the Jersey Shore.

And the rain is not going away, though we will have a bit of a break Saturday. We may even have some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon.

Monday, more storms roll in.

This is much-needed rain as the region has experienced weeks of abnormally dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

