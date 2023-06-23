NEXT Weather: Morning showers, P.M. thunderstorms

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday we're seeing scattered showers and storms along with a lot more warmth and humidity.

The morning starts with scattered showers moving through. There are pockets of heavy rain through the day, especially west of I-95. 

rain-chances-friday-june-23-2023.png
CBS News Philadelphia

We are watching that heavy rain for potential flooding risks.

The past few days have had cooler temperatures, but warm air is coming. We're reaching a high of 81 degrees in Philadelphia today, while it stays cooler in the Lehigh Valley and down at the Jersey Shore.

temperatures-philadelphia-jersey-shore-lehigh-valley-june-23-2023.png
CBS news Philadelphia

And the rain is not going away, though we will have a bit of a break Saturday. We may even have some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon.

dewpoint-june-22-2023-philadelphia.png
The dewpoint is muggy, even downright swampy Friday into the weekend. CBS News Philadelphia

Monday, more storms roll in.

This is much-needed rain as the region has experienced weeks of abnormally dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

next-7-days-forecast-june-23-2023-philadelphia-pa-nj-del-weather.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

