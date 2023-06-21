NEXT Weather: 1st day of summer, but doesn't feel like it

NEXT Weather: Scattered morning showers to kick off summer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a cloudy day for most of our region, with showers hitting southern New Jersey and Delaware and slowly lifting north.

That rain is hitting a wall of dry air as it tries to move north and will have a tough time making much headway through the first half of Wednesday.

Eventually, we will see widespread showers across the area. Philadelphia and most of South Jersey, especially the northern parts of Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties, should be rain free through 4 or 5 p.m.



We also have high rip current chances and flash flood warnings today and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

With strengthening onshore winds today & building seas, conditions will be hazardous for beachgoers. Additionally, minor coastal flooding is forecast for portions of our coast with tonight's high tide. For additional details: https://t.co/E6iZgmE9ul pic.twitter.com/E5dDKEes1e — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 21, 2023

Temperatures will run about 15 degrees cooler than average this afternoon.

As we get into the evening hours, the showers will lift north and we'll see rain move through. It will be heavy in spots. By 7 a.m. Thursday the rain will have lifted north.

Then Thursday afternoon, more showers will roll in.

Rain is the theme throughout the next few days, though temperatures will increase.

This is much-needed rain as the region has experienced weeks of abnormally dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

