NEXT Weather: Warming up to the 90s, scattered P.M. showers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our warm-up continues with Friday as the hottest day of 2023 so far and our first with temperatures in the 90s for the parts of our region inland.

The morning starts off with temperatures in the 60s and then will keep climbing. Coastal areas are looking at highs in the 70s to the mid-80s.

There remains a slight haze in the sky from lingering smoke originating from wildfires in Nova Scotia including the Tantallon wildfire burning outside Halifax in the Nova Scotia province of Canada, and the Bass River State Forest wildfire burning in South Jersey.

CBS News Philadelphia

After the driest May on record in our region, we could see some showers and storms Friday around the evening rush hour.

These storms will mostly be around the I-95 corridor. The storms could produce a damaging wind here or there, but should just pulse up quickly and rain themselves out.

Saturday, a low front comes down from Canada and could bring a few showers, particularly in the morning.

That front will lead to temperatures in the 60s Saturday morning for the Alex's Original Lemonade Stand event at Penn Wynne Elementary.

CBS News Philadelphia

7-day forecast for Philadelphia region

CBS News Philadelphia

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast