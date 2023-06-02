Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Warming up to the 90s, scattered P.M. showers

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our warm-up continues with Friday as the hottest day of 2023 so far and our first with temperatures in the 90s for the parts of our region inland.

The morning starts off with temperatures in the 60s and then will keep climbing. Coastal areas are looking at highs in the 70s to the mid-80s.

There remains a slight haze in the sky from lingering smoke originating from wildfires in Nova Scotia including the Tantallon wildfire burning outside Halifax in the Nova Scotia province of Canada, and the Bass River State Forest wildfire burning in South Jersey.

After the driest May on record in our region, we could see some showers and storms Friday around the evening rush hour.

These storms will mostly be around the I-95 corridor. The storms could produce a damaging wind here or there, but should just pulse up quickly and rain themselves out.

Saturday, a low front comes down from Canada and could bring a few showers, particularly in the morning.

That front will lead to temperatures in the 60s Saturday morning for the Alex's Original Lemonade Stand event at Penn Wynne Elementary.

7-day forecast for Philadelphia region

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

