NEXT Weather: Sunny and warm, with small amount of smoky haze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thursday is bright and full of sunshine and a nice break from Wednesday's gray skies, rain and hail.

Enjoy the day, as temperatures climb to 82 in the city with low humidity. It's a great day to get outside if you can.

There is some smoke in the atmosphere from wildfires burning in the forests of Quebec and Ontario, Canada - but this smoke is high up in the atmosphere and not having much impact on our region's air quality like last week's rounds of smoke did.

The smoke will be visible though, especially around sunset tonight.

Friday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for 2 rounds of storms

After this pleasant Thursday, we're looking at a rainy end to the week. Friday is a NEXT Weather Alert Day for two rounds of rain and storms hitting our region.

These storms will bring heavy rain and the potential of hail. The bouts of steady rain could last several hours.

The first round of storms Friday comes in around 10:30 a.m. in the northern and western parts of our region, with scattered showers and thundershowers in and around Philadelphia right around 12 p.m. through 1 p.m.

We could see a break between these rounds of storms around 3 p.m.

By around 7 p.m. Friday, we'll see more storms. The question is whether the first or second round will be stronger.

Parts of South Jersey and Delaware are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, or level 1 on a five-point scale.

We are tracking more rain overnight Saturday leading into Father's Day too.

This comes after weeks of dry conditions across the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

