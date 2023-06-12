NEXT Weather: Messy Monday with severe weather risk in evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is expected to be a messy day in the Philadelphia area, with much-needed rain, but there is a severe weather threat for parts of the area in the afternoon.

The first half of the day will be relatively quiet, with some sprinkles through 8 a.m. Then, it's expected to be quiet until after 2 p.m.

Around 4 p.m. is when showers and storms move into the western suburbs and in Philadelphia. Around 4:30 p.m., storms fire up over Delaware then lift through South Jersey.

The severe weather risk will be in New Jersey -- the shore points, Cumberland, Salem and parts of Burlington and Gloucester Counties -- and the entire state of Delaware into eastern Maryland.

The storm should clear out late Monday night with a beautiful day forecasted for Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Some severe storms. High: 80, Low: 68

Tuesday: Brighter skies. High: 80, Low: 58

Wednesday: A storm or shower. High: 80, Low: 60

Thursday: Clearing skies. High: 84, Low: 58

Friday: Seasonable. High: 84, Low: 63

Saturday: Nice start. High: 85, Low: 61

Sunday: Few Father's Day showers. High 84, Low 63

