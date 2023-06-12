Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Messy Monday with severe weather risk in evening

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Messy Monday
NEXT Weather: Messy Monday 01:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday is expected to be a messy day in the Philadelphia area, with much-needed rain, but there is a severe weather threat for parts of the area in the afternoon.

The first half of the day will be relatively quiet, with some sprinkles through 8 a.m. Then, it's expected to be quiet until after 2 p.m.

Around 4 p.m. is when showers and storms move into the western suburbs and in Philadelphia. Around 4:30 p.m., storms fire up over Delaware then lift through South Jersey.

The severe weather risk will be in New Jersey -- the shore points, Cumberland, Salem and parts of Burlington and Gloucester Counties -- and the entire state of Delaware into eastern Maryland.

The storm should clear out late Monday night with a beautiful day forecasted for Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7day.png
CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Some severe storms. High: 80, Low: 68

Tuesday: Brighter skies. High: 80, Low: 58

Wednesday: A storm or shower. High: 80, Low: 60

Thursday: Clearing skies. High: 84, Low: 58

Friday: Seasonable. High: 84, Low: 63

Saturday: Nice start. High: 85, Low: 61

Sunday: Few Father's Day showers. High 84, Low 63

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.