Milder Tuesday in Philadelphia region, tracking storms later this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies and milder weather to the Philadelphia region, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A few areas may crack 50, with a light southwest wind. Skies will remain clear into Tuesday night.

NEXT big weather change

Midweek stays somewhat unsettled as a storm system approaches late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Rain looks most likely at first, with temperatures mild ahead of the system, before colder air works in Wednesday night.

If enough moisture lingers, rain could briefly mix with or change to snow before ending, mainly late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Recent trends point to a drier outcome for Thursday and Thursday night, with lower precipitation chances overall. The late part of the upcoming weekend could bring us another chance at a wintry mix — stay tuned.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Milder. High 49, low 30.

Wednesday: Shower possible. High 53, low 40.

Thursday: Rain/snow showers? High 42, low 35.

Friday: Colder. High 33, low 23.

Saturday: Seasonable. High 41, low 24.

Sunday: Chance of rain and snow. High 34, low 25.

Monday: Cold. High 32, low 21.

