Dangerous deep freeze in the Philadelphia area could make roads, sidewalks slick. Here's the weather forecast.

Dangerous cold will bring a deep freeze to all the snow and rain that fell across the Philadelphia area on Sunday. We've issued NEXT Weather Alerts for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for this freezing cold weather and potentially poor road conditions after the snowy weekend.

Snow is picking up between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at which point all areas should have transitioned to snow.

The snow will taper off from west to east between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

We'll wrap up Sunday with totals ranging from 2 inches to 5 inches across most of our area (except the Poconos, upper Lehigh Valley, and directly on the shore.)

Here's the NEXT big change

Sunday night, temperatures drop below freezing for everyone and all water, sleet and snow will freeze solid. There is potential for black ice everywhere.

Monday morning, be prepared for a slippery morning commute whether you're driving or walking.

Monday night brings the most dangerous and coldest air of the season so far. Expect cold alerts and Code Blue alerts to be issued, with local governments opening up warming centers.

Monday, we reach the low 30s by the afternoon and winds increase to 25-30 mph gusts as Arctic air arrives.

By the evening, temperatures are in the 20s and upper teens, with wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

Overnight lows Monday will dip to the teens and single digits under clear skies.

Cold alerts for Tuesday, Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday could be so cold that schools may delay openings or close - it's happened before.

Tuesday morning wind chills will be between -5 to 5 degrees.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the season so far. Highs will only be in the low 20s, while wind chills will be in the teens and single digits.

Tuesday night we could drop as low as 9 degrees in the city, and even colder away from the city. If we hit a low of 9 it will be the first time that's happened in Philly since Dec. 23, 2022.

Wednesday morning will be the worst of the cold, with wind chills of -15 degrees to 5 degrees. If you look at the map above, we could be colder on Wednesday than Winnipeg, Canada!

Our NEXT Weather Alert will expire at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

After that, we are monitoring a possible snow event for late next weekend - we'll keep you updated as that forecast develops.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Snow freezes hard overnight. High 35

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for a frigid morning and night. High 34, Low 20

Tuesday: NEXT Weather Alert for the coldest air of the season yet. High 23, Low 15

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for a morning wind chill ranging from the single digits to below zero. High 36, Low 9

Thursday: Comparatively balmy! High 42, Low 31

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 39, Low 24

Saturday: Chance of more snow. High 31, Low 21

