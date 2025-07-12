Hot and humid conditions continue Sunday in Philadelphia with storms possible. Here's the weather forecast.

We'll wake up with patchy fog and humid conditions Sunday morning in the Philadelphia area after overnight lows in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday gives us mixed skies and very warm and humid conditions, with a slight chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon. Much like Saturday, these will pulse up and have the potential for gusty winds and flash flooding.

Our focus then turns to Monday as a cold front sweeps past the area, triggering scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be on the gusty side with heavy downpours and localized flooding possible under any storm.

Tuesday through Friday, high pressure returns with a mostly sunny skies and summer-like pattern of isolated storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Isolated p.m. storm. High 88, Low 72.

Monday: Scattered storms. High 84, Low 72.

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 86, Low 74.

Wednesday: Scattered storms. High 90, Low 73.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 91, Low 75.

Friday: A rumble or two. High 88, Low 75.

Saturday: A rumble or two. High 88, Low 71.

