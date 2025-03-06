Whipping winds expected Friday in Philadelphia, rain possible overnight. See the weather forecast.

Winds will be whipping through the Philadelphia region Friday afternoon. They won't be as fierce as the 50-60 mph winds we saw on Wednesday, but 30-40-plus mph wind gusts are expected, so make sure anything left outside is tied down.

Wednesday's heavy rain saturated the soil, and there is the possibility of weakened trees toppling and scattered power outages.

Clouds will clear early on Friday morning with lows near freezing. Despite the blustery conditions, our daytime highs will be near normal. By the way, the normal high for Friday is 50, while the normal low is 32.

Friday night, a weak storm passes overhead, bringing another taste of winter with a rain or snow shower overnight. There could be an inch or so of snow in the Poconos with a dusting in the Lehigh Valley tapering to rain showers in Philadelphia and points east.

The weekend looks seasonable with sun, clouds and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be near 50 with wind chills in the 40s.

This is also the weekend that daylight saving time begins. Flip your clocks ahead one hour when you go to bed Saturday night.

Sure, you'll lose that hour of sleep on Sunday, but you'll also have more daylight at the end of your day with sunset at 7:02 p.m.

Now comes the really good stuff. A sign of late spring and early summer! How about the 60s and 70s next week. It will be a combo of spring and summer, nicknamed "sprummer." It will also be a mainly dry week with plenty of sunshine to enjoy those later sunsets.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Friday: Windy. High 52, low 33.

Saturday: Breezy. High 50, low 38.

Sunday: Sunny. High 53, low 28.

Monday: Milder. High 61, low 34.

Tuesday: Warming up. High 67, low 37.

Wednesday: Nice and sunny. High 70, low 45.

Thursday: Nice and sunny. High 67, low 47.

