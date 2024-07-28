Mostly sunny skies today with warm temperatures, comfortable humidity in Philadelphia

Temperatures will tumble overnight in Philadelphia under mostly clear skies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With just a few clouds overnight, the Philadelphia area capped the first half of the weekend with nice skies, low humidity and very comfortable temperatures. Sunday morning started in the 60s for most areas, with 50s in the Poconos!

Sunday afternoon ushers in a few more clouds, higher temperatures and slightly higher humidity levels. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Low pressure then moves offshore Monday, bringing with it increasing clouds and a chance of showers and storms through the middle of the week. A few lingering showers and non-severe rumbles may stick around through Friday, however.

Temperatures will hover near or below average Monday through Wednesday but edge upwards to the 90s by Thursday and beyond. Signaling another possible heat wave by next weekend.

Will Philadelphia see smoke from the western wildfires?

You have probably heard about the giant wildfires across California, Oregon and Canada. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned destroying homes, towns, and state and federal forests.

Sadly, the largest fire in California, the Park Fire in Chico, California, was caused by arson. The Park Fire is almost three times the size of Philadelphia and remains out of control as of Saturday night.

Smoke from the Park Fire is so thick that it is visible on satellite imagery. The question is, will we see smoke from these western fires? Until now it has remained over the western U.S. and Canada, but it will drift across the northern plains, Great Lakes and upper Midwest through the weekend.

Light smoke in the upper atmosphere will also drift past the Delaware Valley through Monday but northeast winds and rain from that low-pressure which will park off the Jersey Shore next week will keep us smoke-free through Friday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 65

Monday: Evening storms. High 89, Low 69

Tuesday: Chance of storms. High 84, Low 73

Wednesday: Chance of storms. High 87, Low 73

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 93, Low 73

Friday: Chance of storms. High 91, Low 75

Saturday: Hot again. High 92, Low 74

