Skies get cloudier across Philadelphia Sunday, chance for showers later in the evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The first day of June ended up being a perfect start to meteorological summer with slightly above normal temperatures, sunshine and low humidity.

Our stretch of dry weather continues throughout the daytime hours Sunday, with high temperatures climbing to 84 degrees in Philadelphia.

Skies will cloud up heading into the afternoon, but we'll still catch some peeks of sunshine throughout the day.

The humidity will also increase a bit Sunday.

There's a chance for some showers and even thunderstorms tonight after 10 p.m., but severe weather is unlikely. Tomorrow morning, areas south of the city could see some more showers and non-severe storms.

A few more showers and rumbles of thunder are possible again Monday night, but the next big system we're tracking is set to impact the region from Wednesday through Friday.

Right now it looks like Wednesday into Thursday will be the wettest period.

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 84, increasing clouds

Monday: High of 84, low of 65, showers and rumbles

Tuesday: High of 85, low of 65, partly cloudy

Wednesday: High of 80, low of 63, mostly cloudy

Thursday: High of 84, low of 69, showers and storms

Friday: High of 78, low of 65, chance of showers

Saturday: High of 77, low of 62, stray shower possible