Rain returns Sunday in Philadelphia area ahead of coastal storm bringing snow Tuesday

Sunday's weather starts cold and quiet across the Philadelphia area, but plan for light rain by midday, with a brief mix of snow in the Poconos before everything turns to showers. It stays breezy and chilly through the afternoon, so bundle up as you head out the door.

CBS News Philadelphia

The Poconos and far northwest New Jersey may see a brief start as snow before changing over, but any accumulation stays minor. The rest of the region gets a chilly, breezy afternoon with highs from the upper 30s north to even the low 50s along the shore.

What's next

Tuesday's storm looks more impactful, arriving overnight Monday and peaking during the day. Many areas may start with light snow, including spots as far south as interior Delaware and southern New Jersey, before changing to rain as warmer air moves inland.

The Poconos have the best chance for several inches of snow, while areas along and southeast of I-95 transition to a soaking rain. The system pulls away Tuesday night, with temperatures dropping back into the 20s.

The remainder of the week remains well below normal with chilly temps, and yet another potential weather system late Friday/early Saturday that has another chance of delivering snow to our area.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Rain showers. High 45, Low 32

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 45, Low 34

Tuesday: Rain/snow. High 40, Low 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 41, Low 29

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 45, Low 31

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 32, Low 22

Saturday: Rain/snow. High 37, Low 30