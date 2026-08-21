Friday offers break from rain before another storm moves into Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

After an active Thursday filled with severe storms, flooding rain and tornado warnings, Friday will be a nice end to the workweek. Grab the sunglasses and leave the umbrella at home.

With temperatures in the mid-80s, a grilling night may be called for Friday.

Enjoy it as our NEXT Weather maker arrives Saturday.

NEXT big weather changes

Another round of rain arrives early Saturday morning, bringing on-and-off showers and storms throughout a portion of the day.

With cloudy skies, the high temps will struggle to get out of the 70s. That's great news for those who don't like the heat, but not so good for those who like pool and beach days.

Total rainfall Saturday may exceed an inch in spots, and the Weather Prediction Center has our region at a level 1 for flood risks.

As of Thursday evening, the severe risk for Saturday looks low, with just a non-severe thunderstorm outlook, but we'll keep watch.

Sunday is trending a bit drier, so it looks like the better of the two weekend days for planning purposes.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouds, some sun. High 83, Low 67

Saturday: Showers. High 78, Low 70

Sunday: Slower clearing. High 83, Low 70

Monday: Beautiful. High 80, Low 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 63

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 85, Low 64

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 69

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