Strong storms could bring flood risk to Philadelphia region Thursday. Here's the weather forecast.

Have an umbrella nearby, as Thursday is a NEXT Weather Alert day in the Philadelphia region. Rain is likely throughout the area, especially in the afternoon and early evening hours. Drenching rain is possible.

Flash flooding is the greatest risk for impacts, along with frequent lightning and damaging winds.

Get your errands and outdoor activities done early in the day to avoid getting stuck in heavy showers and slow traffic.

The evening commute may be slow in spots. Humidity creeps back up with the oncoming storms. All in all, not a fantastic summer day, but there will be dry time despite the limited sunshine.

NEXT big weather changes

A stronger cold front will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms to the Philadelphia region Thursday.

The forecast has trended a little slower, meaning we could get through part of the morning before the more impactful weather arrives.

A few showers or storms are possible earlier, but the main window for heavier showers and thunderstorms now looks to be Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Heavy rain may actually be our biggest concern. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall along and east of I-95, where storms could produce torrential downpours and localized flash flooding.

CBS News Philadelphia

There is also a slight risk of severe storms from around I-78 southward. Any stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

Plan on an umbrella Thursday and allow extra time if you're traveling during periods of heavy rain. Keep an eye on the radar if you have plans outdoors in the afternoon or in the evening.

Friday looks much quieter with sunshine returning for much of the day and highs in the mid-80s.

Unfortunately, the front may stall nearby rather than clearing us completely, which keeps the pattern somewhat unsettled into the weekend. Another disturbance could bring showers back Friday night and Saturday, with a chance for additional showers or storms Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Thursday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 82, Low 73

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 84, Low 68

Saturday: Showers likely. High 81, Low 70

Sunday: Showers or storms. High 84, Low 71

Monday: Sunny, cooler. High 81, Low 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 65

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 84, Low 64

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.