Tracking showers, storms in Philadelphia region on 4th of July

When will storms arrive in Philadelphia region on 4th of July?

When will storms arrive in Philadelphia region on 4th of July?

When will storms arrive in Philadelphia region on 4th of July?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a few gorgeous days, things change on the Fourth of July in the Philadelphia region as showers and storms will develop, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

You'll need to stay tuned to the forecast throughout the day and keep your eyes on the sky as lightning will be a threat. Remember, if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Make sure you are indoors if thunder roars. The heat and humidity will also be ramping up so get ready to sweat.

That pattern of heat, humidity and afternoon storms will continue through the weekend with highs in the low 90s, morning lows in the 70s and shower or storm chances each day. As of now, it looks as though Saturday may be the most active. A slight reduction in the humidity on Sunday, but it's still hot.

In the tropics, Hurricane Beryl remains a dangerous hurricane, heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday morning and eventually toward southern Texas by Monday. While it will be much weaker, it could bring flooding rains to an area recently impacted by Alberto.

Keep it close to CBS Philadelphia as we continue to monitor the tropics and forecast for the upcoming holiday and holiday weekend!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: High of 90, low of 69, steamy, thunderstorm

Friday: High of 90, low of 74, hot, isolated storm

Saturday: High of 89, low of 76, storms likely

Sunday: High of 92, low of 73, partly sunny

Monday: High of 92, low of 73, some sun, a storm

Tuesday: High of 90, low of 74, p.m. t-storm

Wednesday: High of 87, low of 73, a few storms

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast