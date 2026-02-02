Freezing temps continue in Philadelphia region Monday, chance of snow this week. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday in the Philadelphia region will be Day 10 of the deep freeze as we continue to deal with brutally cold conditions.

If Philadelphia stays below freezing Monday as expected, that will be 10 days below freezing, which will be the longest stretch since 1979. There have only been two other times there was a stretch longer than 10 days with freezing temperatures. One happened in February 1979, and the other in February 1961 — both were 15-day stretches.

If we don't go above freezing in Philly on Tuesday or Wednesday, we may not get there for another week or more, so we could tie or break the 15-day record next weekend.

The normal high on Monday is 42 degrees, and there are no 40s in sight for at least the next 10 days.

NEXT big weather change

Along with this continuous and possibly record-setting stretch of cold days, we are looking at two chances of measurable snow this week.

Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning, a system just south of the area may lift far enough north to deliver a quick coating to an inch or so of snow — ending before the middle of the morning.

Friday evening to early Saturday morning, a clipper system dives out of Canada. Still early, but light snow is possible.

Neither system looks impressive.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic cold. High 30, low 14.

Tuesday: Night snow shower. High 34, low 17.

Wednesday: Early a.m. flakes. High 32, low 29.

Thursday: Frigid again. High 28, low 21.

Friday: Late p.m. snow. High 31, low 18.

Saturday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic blast. Frigid again. High 22, low 20.

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert for Arctic blast. High 19, low 10.

