Will it rain for Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders game? Here's the weather forecast.

Saturday gave us delightful weather with increasing clouds toward the afternoon. We stayed dry, but that won't be the case for the second half of the weekend.

Rain develops overnight, and it may be heavy at times with localized flooding. A flood watch goes into effect at midnight.

Keep that umbrella close Sunday morning, as well. The rain will continue through mid to late morning.

As luck would have it, skies will clear to partly cloudy by late afternoon — just in time for the Eagles game.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

Following Saturday night and Sunday morning's deluge of rain, we flip back to a nice change.

Monday through at least Wednesday, sunshine returns and high humidity departs. Temperatures dip to the 70s for a taste of fall.

BTW, fall begins in 10 days on Sept. 22, so enjoy the last days of summer while you can.

Boots, sweaters, leaf peeping, and pumpkin spice everything is just days away.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Morning rain. High 85, Low 73

Monday: Clouds to sun. High 78, Low 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 78, Low 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 62

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 86, Low 68

Friday: A late shower? High 85, Low 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 80, Low 65

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.