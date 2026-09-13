Roads flooded, transit impacted after flash flood warning issued in Philadelphia region

Steady rain fell across the Philadelphia region on Sunday morning, leading to flooding on low-lying roads and delays and detours on public transportation.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in parts of Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia, Delaware and Mercer counties in our region until 12 p.m.

In New Jersey, service on the River Line was suspended due to flooding conditions in Camden, NJTransit said on social media. SEPTA's D2 trolley was also impacted by high water conditions and shuttle buses were requested.

In Lansdowne, the local police department shared a photo of a vehicle stuck in floodwater. Police put out barriers blocking low-lying streets.

Morrisville, Pennsylvania, police also warned of flooding in the area of Philadelphia Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Have pictures or videos of the weather in your region? Send them to CBS News Philadelphia at CBSPhiladelphia.com/share.