Dry weather continues in Philadelphia as temps warm up. See the full forecast.

The weather story on Friday will be continued dry weather and rebounding temps! It will start out chilly again, but we do get back to seasonable temperatures Friday and then another nice weekend warmup with highs climbing back to mid to upper 70s.

This will also be a very dry and sunny week with dry conditions right through the weekend — this will not help what is quickly becoming a moderate and even severe drought for parts of the area, especially portions of Burlington and Atlantic counties. On Thursday, the new drought monitor index was released, and much more of our area is under moderate drought with many places now under severe drought conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

We've had zero rain since Sept. 29, and even then it was only a trace.

If the current forecast holds, this will likely be a top 10 dry stretch. The longest we've gone without rain in Philadelphia since records started was 29 days way back in 1874. We are currently at 18 days, and with no rain in the forecast through most of next week, there's a chance we could get close. If we were to make it to Oct. 28 without any rain, that would be a new record for the area. As of now, it's looking like that timeframe may be our next chance at any rainfall, so it could be close! We'll keep you posted.

As always, stay with the NEXT Weather team to keep you alert of any changes.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Sunny. High 70, Low 43.

Saturday: Beautiful. High 72, Low 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 76, Low 43

Monday: Warmer. High 79, Low 47.

Tuesday: Warm again. High 80, Low 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High 77, Low 52.

Thursday: Warming up. High 71, Low 55

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast