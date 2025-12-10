Very cold again Thursday in Philadelphia region, tracking a chance for snow. Here's the weather forecast.

It's another day of jackets, gloves and hats as we continue in a cold winter pattern Thursday in the Philadelphia region.

Our NEXT big weather maker

We're monitoring a possible NEXT WEATHER ALERT as we watch a clipper system drop out of Canada and cross the area Saturday night and Sunday. This could be our first measurable snow for Philadelphia.

Temperatures on Saturday climb to the low 40s on southwest winds ahead of the storm and drop rapidly as cold air pours into the region Sunday.

The clipper looks to arrive when the cold air is in place late Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Looking ahead

A lobe of the coldest Arctic yet air arrives Sunday and by Monday and Tuesday, we have the coldest temperatures of the season thus far.

Reminder: We are still in fall — it's not winter yet.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. High 38, Low 31.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 39, Low 28.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 44, Low 25.

Sunday: Chance of snow. High 33, Low 30.

Monday: Bitter cold. High 30. Low 19.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 34, Low 22.

Wednesday: Not as cold. High 42, Low 21.

