Cooler temperatures in Philadelphia area for another mostly dry week. Here's the full forecast.

Cooler temps coming for Philadelphia region, what to expect for Thursday's Eagles game

Cooler temps coming for Philadelphia region, what to expect for Thursday's Eagles game

Cooler temps coming for Philadelphia region, what to expect for Thursday's Eagles game

Our dry streak finally came to an end Sunday night and Monday morning with much-needed rain all across the region. Most areas picked up between 0.25 and 0.5 inch of rain. While not enough to erase the drought, it's a good start. That said, we don't have much more rain in the extended forecast.

A secondary cold front will usher in much cooler temperatures for the midweek stretch. After a record-tying 74 degrees for Veterans Day, our daytime highs will only reach the low- to mid-50s with overnight lows in the 30s. We can't complain too much, though, because those cool temperatures are only slightly below normal for this time of year. In fact, the first 11 days of November have had an average high of nearly 70 degrees, a solid 10.2 degrees above normal.

CBS News Philadelphia

Another system brings clouds and the chance for a shower on Thursday, though it looks like the steadiest rain may miss us to the south. Then we are back to the low 60s by the weekend. It is looking dry for the Eagles game on Thursday night, but temps will be chilly. Layer up for some good fall football weather.

Temps will climb back into the 60s for the weekend and the weather is, yet again, trending dry.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Sunny, colder. High of 54, low of 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, chilly. High of 52, low of 33.

Thursday: Isolated shower late. High of 53, low of 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 57, low of 39.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 62, low of 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 62, low of 41.

Monday: Nice and mild. High of 64, low of 48.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast