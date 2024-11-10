Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live updates and more
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to extend their winning streak to five games against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
The Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott against Philadelphia, so backup Cooper Rush will get the start. Micah Parsons will return for Dallas after missing the past four games with a high-ankle sprain. Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb will be in the lineup for the Cowboys Sunday after he dealt with a sprained AC joint.
Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will have all of his pass catchers healthy on offense.
The team will get Dallas Goedert back after he missed three games with a hamstring injury. A.J. Brown, who missed part of last week's win over the Jaguars, will return for the Birds. DeVonta Smith dealt with a hamstring injury during practice last week, but he'll play.
Hurts has never won in AT&T Stadium as Philadelphia's quarterback. He's 0-3 in three starts dating back to his rookie season in 2020.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Hurts throws first interception since Saints game
The Eagles were positioned to take a commanding two-score lead, however, Jalen Hurts threw his first interception since Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.
On Dallas' 12-yard line, Hurts targeted Dallas Goedert in the end zone, but he was intercepted by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Fortunately for the Eagles, the Cowboys went three-and-out. That interception is Hurts' only incompletion of the game as of this writing.
Cowboys boot in FG, Slay questionable to return
Brandon Aubrey hit a 46-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
Earlier in the first quarter, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay exited the game. He's questionable to return with an ankle injury. Slay missed last week's win over the Jaguars with a groin injury.
Isaiah Rodgers will fill in for Slay alongside rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.
The Cowboys will likely test Rodgers with CeeDee Lamb on the outside if Slay can't return.
Hurts scores on "Brotherly Shove," take 7-0 lead
Jalen Hurts scored on a "Brotherly Shove" to give the Eagles the lead over the Cowboys. Jake Elliott booted in the extra point to make it 7-0 with 7:05 left in the first quarter.
Hurts' touchdown was set up by a 12-yard catch by Saquon Barkley to the 1-yard line.
Milton Williams also gets some credit here. The Eagles took advantage of Williams' fumble recovery in the previous series, which led to the score.
Eagles get lucky, Milton Williams recovers fumble
Right after the Eagles punted, Philadelphia got back possession after defensive tackle Milton Williams recovered a fumble.
Williams fell on the ball after Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush botched the snap. The Eagles will take over at the Cowboys' 17-yard line.
Eagles' drive stalls on first possession
The Eagles appeared to be driving down the field without any issues, but some self-inflicted wounds led them to give the ball back to the Cowboys.
Philadelphia had first-and-10 at Dallas' 43-yard-line, but a series of ugly plays led to them punting. Backup left tackle Fred Johnson, who's filling in for injured Jordan Mailata, got called for a false start. Then, Jalen Hurts got sacked for a loss of 13 yards after running back Kenny Gainwell didn't pick up a blitz by DeMarvion Overshown.
Braden Mann punted the ball 55 yards to the end zone, and Dallas will now take over possession midway through the first quarter.
How to watch Eagles-Cowboys
The Birds are back on none other than CBS News Philadelphia this week for their highly-anticipated matchup. The team's 28-23 win against the Jaguars last week also aired on CBS.