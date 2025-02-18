Bitter cold weather continues in Philadelphia, tracking a milder weekend

Wednesday will continue our bitter stretch of cold weather with morning low temps in the teens and daytime highs, once again, below freezing in the Philadelphia region.

The winds will be a light breeze but it will keep the chills in the teens and low 20s all day.

We'll stay dry with increasing clouds but will watch closely a major weather system bringing snow to millions of people across the Midwest and mid-Atlantic, but in our area it looks to be a dud.

The outer reaches may get as far north as Cape May, but we are talking little to no accumulation over a large majority of our area by Thursday evening. Because of this, the NEXT Weather Team has removed the weather alert for Thursday. It will be very cold and breezy, but commutes and schools will operate as normal. There was a time when the models had a major snowmaker here but that is not going to materialize.

Friday and Saturday are looking sunny, dry and cool for now — not too bad if you have any plans.

Sunday is trending dry and slightly warmer. We may be near 50 on Sunday and Monday!

Here's the 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 31, low 15.

Thursday: Light snow. High 30, low 19.

Friday: Partly sunny. High 38, low 22.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 43, low 21.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 48, low 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 51, low 31.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 46, low 31.

