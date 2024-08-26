Warm first day of school in Philadelphia, looking ahead to Labor Day weather in the region

Temps in the 90s return to Philadelphia region, looking ahead to Labor Day weather

Temps in the 90s return to Philadelphia region, looking ahead to Labor Day weather

Temps in the 90s return to Philadelphia region, looking ahead to Labor Day weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is the first day of school for many children across the Delaware Valley, and it will be a mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at 7 a.m.

They will need to dress for a warm day in the upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. There is the threat of a few isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon. Much of the area will remain dry.

CBS News Philadelphia

Summer-like warmth appears once again Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s with higher humidity and a heat index feeling like the mid- to upper-90s. Tuesday will be dry and sunny, but clouds increase on Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures drop back to the mid-80s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. There is an increasing chance of showers and storms for both days of next weekend.

This has been a rare dry weekend for Philadelphia, just the third dry weekend of the 13 weekends since Memorial Day. That means only 23% of our weekends have been dry and 77% have had rain. Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, there is a chance of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: High of 87, low of 66, a shower or rumble possible

Tuesday: High of 89, low of 66, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 96, low of 72, hot, a storm late

Thursday: High of 82, low of 73, partly cloudy

Friday: High of 80, low of 67, partly cloudy

Saturday: High of 81, low of 68, scattered storms

Sunday: High of 85, low of 70, scattered storms