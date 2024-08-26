Warm first day of school in Philadelphia, looking ahead to Labor Day weather in the region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday is the first day of school for many children across the Delaware Valley, and it will be a mild start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at 7 a.m.
They will need to dress for a warm day in the upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. There is the threat of a few isolated showers, mainly in the afternoon. Much of the area will remain dry.
Summer-like warmth appears once again Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s with higher humidity and a heat index feeling like the mid- to upper-90s. Tuesday will be dry and sunny, but clouds increase on Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder.
Temperatures drop back to the mid-80s Thursday with partly cloudy skies. There is an increasing chance of showers and storms for both days of next weekend.
This has been a rare dry weekend for Philadelphia, just the third dry weekend of the 13 weekends since Memorial Day. That means only 23% of our weekends have been dry and 77% have had rain. Looking ahead to Labor Day Weekend, there is a chance of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Monday: High of 87, low of 66, a shower or rumble possible
Tuesday: High of 89, low of 66, mostly sunny
Wednesday: High of 96, low of 72, hot, a storm late
Thursday: High of 82, low of 73, partly cloudy
Friday: High of 80, low of 67, partly cloudy
Saturday: High of 81, low of 68, scattered storms
Sunday: High of 85, low of 70, scattered storms