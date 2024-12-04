New Philadelphia law cracks down on drivers blocking bike lanes — starting next year

A new law in Philadelphia cracks down on people who stop their cars in bike lanes, and on Wednesday, the mayor talked about the law, which won't be fully enforced right away.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority says they won't start ticketing people until the city updates the signs. The law was actually enacted last month, and that's when CBS News Philadelphia uncovered that it wouldn't be fully enforced right away.

The law changes bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets from "no parking" zones to "no stopping" zones, meaning drivers could get ticketed right away for blocking the bike lane. A "no parking" zone gives drivers a 20-minute grace period.

A city official says signage won't be updated until spring of next year because they're still determining where they're going to install new loading zones on Spruce and Pine, which would give delivery trucks and other vehicles a legal place to stop.

The city says the plan is to install loading zone and "no stopping" signs all at the same time in spring 2025.

"In what was a contentious issue where people had differing opinions on multiple sides, you have a coalition of people, who sat down on a challenging issue, and got to yes and will start the process that we think is going to have a lasting, positive impact," Parker said at the ceremonial bill signing.

The city estimates roughly 1,500 people bike on Spruce and Pine everyday. City officials are still gathering community feedback to determine the best places to put those loading zones.